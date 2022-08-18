Hold onto your brollies folks, Mother Australia is about to experience some triple penetration from three consecutive cold fronts entering through the south. I’m not going to judge her for getting it on, but do her three boyfriends have to soak us all in the process?

Every day we are met with bad news about the weather and it’s starting to get TIRING. The Vitamin D has swiftly left my body, I haven’t seen the sun in weeks and my house has turned into a Jamberoo ride.

Unfortunately, there’s more wretched weather coming our way. Three (yes, THREE) cold fronts will be pushing up into Australia from the Great Australian Bight.

I’m talking walloping winds, thicc ol’ thunderstorms and hefty hail. The usual chaos we’ve come to expect on the great charcuterie board in the sky.

Tasmania, Victoria and NSW are predicted to be the most affected of all the states and territories. On top of all this, BoM has also issued a weather warning for intense wind. I might just step outside, jump up once and get carried away to a country with better weather.

SEVERE WEATHER WARNING for DAMAGING WINDS



For people in parts of Central, East Gippsland, North Central, North East, West and South Gippsland and South West Forecast Districts.



Stay informed: https://t.co/T05ONtObdB



Damaging winds extending eastward on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/zEKTf0gQb4 — VicEmergency (@vicemergency) August 17, 2022

“Three cold fronts are on the way and the first one is lining up for Thursday with a band of rain attached to it and some windy weather ahead of it as well, especially through Victoria,” said Sky News Meteorologist Rob Sharpe.

“A weaker follow-up cold front comes in on Saturday with wet weather mainly in Tasmania and Victoria and only a smidge of wet weather for NSW and South Australia.

“But then there’s a third cold front and that comes through at the start of next week with windier and cold weather and a rain band that will run up across the southeast through Monday and into Tuesday.”

On top of this triple threat weather action coming to drizzle on our parade, BoM has also updated its La Niña status to “alert”. We truly cannot have any nice things — unless they’re wet, of course.

“Historically, when La Niña alert criteria have been met, La Niña has subsequently developed around 70 per cent of the time,” the BoM said.

“This is approximately triple the normal likelihood.”

Oh and Queensland is facing a potential six months of rain. Australia shall never know what it’s like to be dry again.

Stay safe out there folks and maybe permanently strap an umbrella to your body. You’re probably gonna need one every day.