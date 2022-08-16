Queensland might be facing up to six months of rain, which could in turn mean more flooding. BRB I’m having an extremely stern word with Mother Nature.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s (BoM) Jonathan Howe made an appearance on Today to chat about the weather. He forecast, in short, shit weather for spring.

“We could see conditions similar to what we saw last summer. Heavy rain and flooding as well,” he said, per 9News.

“Plenty of moisture pushing across the continent, but at the same time we have warm waters over the Coral Sea.”

Howe also said it was “looking likely” a third La Niña was on the way. Can Ms Niña not take a hint? Read the fucking room.

“Two sources of moisture means a wetter than average three to six months for many Queenslanders,” he said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said conditions this spring “could be similar” to what Queensland saw over summer. She also confirmed she’d be carefully monitoring the sitch and said Queenslanders shouldn’t panic but should prep for rain and floods.

“It’s good we’ve got a heads up now, so early in the cycle, that we can do everything to prepare for a very wet spring leading into once again a wet summer,” she said.

Laura Boekel from the BoM also spoke during Palaszczuk’s update. She confirmed there has been above average rainfall in Queensland between May and July — which isn’t great when we’re heading into spring.

“We haven’t seen any of the ground dry up across Queensland. That means that the soil still remains quite moist, and we can see flooding because of that,” she said.

The problem is a double edged sword of La fucking Niña and a negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which makes ocean temps warmer and therefore means more rain across east and south Aus. Great!

“We are gearing up for a season that could see quite a bit of flooding across Queensland,” Boekel said.

As well as Queensland, Victoria, parts of Tassie, South Australia and NSW can expect wet weather this spring too. Just what everyone wants.