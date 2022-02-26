Batten down the hatches and fire up the fans because this bizarre storm/heatwave hybrid is set to continue for most of autumn according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

It’s no secret to Aussies that La Niña has been wreacking havoc ever since she landed on our shores. But just when you think she’s on her way out, the bureau reckons she doth returneth for an unwelcome encore.

Experts are now advising that just because La Niña is past her horrid peak, she still has a role to play in our weather patterns for some time to come.

The 2022 autumn outlook shows above-average rainfall is likely for most areas of Australia except the south-west and north-east. Warmer than normal daytime temps are likely for much of the northern half of Australia, coastal WA and parts of SE Australia: https://t.co/nP1YQZO9kh pic.twitter.com/SoiHQy8PLr — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) February 24, 2022

In the video above, Bureau meteorologist Dean Narromore provides a general forecast for the months ahead.

“It’s likely to be wetter than normal for many areas, including parts of eastern and central Australia already impacted by summer floods in 2022.”

“La Nina is currently still active but with the outlook suggesting a return to neutral ENSO levels – so neither La Nina nor El Nino – by around mid-autumn, this La Nina is likely past its peak,” said Mr Narromore.

On Thursday, the Bureau released its modelling for the March-May (autumn) period which predicted that “rainfall is likely to be above median for large parts of Australia”. In other words — a continuation of our soggy summer.

A dangerous and unfolding #weather and #flood event for southeast #Qld and northeast #NSW – four-day rainfall of 1,360mm (1.36m) at Pomona, 709mm overnight at Mt Glorious. ⚠️There is an increasing number of Major Flood Warnings (red). Latest warnings: https://t.co/P7NDsA4KYb pic.twitter.com/HayTyJ7cTm — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) February 26, 2022

This week, storms have absolutely pelted the East Coast of Australia especially in New South Wales and Queensland. Torrential rain and major flooding are being recorded in South-East Queensland. According to the BOM, it looks like the extreme wetness will continue.

“High stream flows, wet soils and forecasts of above-average rainfall means the risk of widespread flooding across parts of eastern Australia remains high,” said Mr Narromore.m

What’s more, the Bureau is advising that Tropical Cycle Anika is making its way towards the Northern Kimberly Coast in Western Australia.

Tropical Cyclone Anika is approaching the northern Kimberley coast. #Cyclone https://t.co/B1MVXBHUfh pic.twitter.com/GWWpUqiyhO — Bureau of Meteorology, Western Australia (@BOM_WA) February 26, 2022

For coverage on the evolving weather systems, a great place to go is the Bureau’s official Twitter account.

The Bureau also has subsidiary pages for each state if you’re after more location-specific information.

Stay safe out there, folks!