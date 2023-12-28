Here’s The Weather For The New Year’s Period So You Can Start Planning Your (Indoors) Party

It has been a wet and windy week for many of us this Christmas, so if you’re like me you’ll be crossing your fingers and hoping for a hot and sunny New Year’s period. Sadly, although the worst of the weather is now behind us, the next few days are predicted to be cloudy and wet for much of the country.

New Year’s Eve Weather and New Year’s Day Weather in Australia

Melbourne

Let’s start with Melbourne, which happens to be both Australia’s coolest city and also where I live — what a coincidence! It might not be the sunniest New Year ever but the team at the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) predict the sun will poke through partial clouds on both Sunday and Monday.

Sunday will have a 5% chance of rain and is predicted to hit 21 degrees, with light winds in the evening. Monday will be slightly hotter with a high of 25 degrees but with light winds throughout the day.

So overall not the worst weather for fighting that hangover, and with other parts of Australia looking forward to thunderstorms and rain, there are certainly worse places to be spending the holiday.

Sydney

Bad news Sydney, rain is expected on both Sunday (a 40% chance) and Monday (a 50% chance). It will be warm, however, with temperatures hitting 25 degrees on Sunday and 27 degrees on Monday.

Wind is also expected, with 15-20kmh winds on Sunday and 15-25kmh winds on Monday.

Hobart

It should be a nice New Year’s Eve in Hobart, with a mostly sunny Sunday predicted. A high of 24 degrees, light winds and a 5% chance of rain make for an almost ideal combination to spend the day outside.

As for New Year’s Day, things will be partly cloudy, which actually could be quite good if you’ve had a few too many the night before and need to block out any excessive light. Monday will have a high of 23 degrees, with a 10% chance of rain as well as light winds throughout the day.

Adelaide

Get your shades out Adelaide, because Sunday will be sunny. The BoM says the chance of rain is 0%, and the temperatures could hit a nice 26 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny, with a few clouds here and there and a high of 28 degrees. There is a 5% chance of rain and a bit of wind, but nothing to worry about at this stage.

Yep, if you’re spending the holiday in South Australia you’ve got the best deal in the country — so make the most of it!

Perth

It will be a little cloudy on New Year’s Eve in Perth, but with a high of 30 degrees and absolutely no chance of rain you can’t really complain. Monday is predicted to be even nicer, with sun all day and not a cloud in sight. Slight breezes on both days might be welcome in the hot summer sun.

So once again, great weather is predicted in Perth. It seems like the weather is always ideal over there, did I even need to write this forecast?

Darwin

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news to our friends in Darwin, but any New Year’s parties might have to take place indoors, with the BoM predicting possible thunderstorms and rain on both Sunday and Monday.

At least it will be warm though, with 35 degree temperatures predicted for both days. That’s got to count for something, right?

Brisbane

It’s a similar story in Brisbane. Meteorologists say it will be cloudy and rainy on Sunday, with a good chance of thunderstorms. Monday won’t be much better, with an 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms predicted. So if you’re planning to throw a party, it might be best to keep it indoors and watch the fireworks on the TV.

Canberra

Last and least is Canberra. The capital will be cloudy on Sunday, with a 20% chance of rain and light winds. Monday will see the sun peek through a little bit, but don’t let it trick you — there’s still a 30% chance of rain. If you’re having a bbq, keep it within distance of the garage so you can make a quick dash for it if needed.

As for the temperatures, Sunday could hit 22 degrees, and Monday 27 degrees.