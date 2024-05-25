A Man Has Killed Two Women Including A Teenager In A Suspected Murder-Suicide In Perth, Cops Say

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses violence against women and suicide.

A man is believed to have shot and killed two women in Western Australia before also killing himself. One of the women was believed to be in her 50s, the other a teenager.

Police were called to the site where the incident occurred in Perth’s west around 4:30pm on Friday. There, they found the older woman and the man dead at the scene.

The teenager was taken to Royal Perth Hospital where she later died.

“The male in his 60s is known to the female in her 50s through a mutual contact,” WA police said in a statement.

A neighbour, who spoke to the ABC following the incident, described their shock at seeing police vehicles in his area.

“I drove down that street and the police were more or less outside my house,” he began.

“I was thinking, ‘wow, this is my house’. It’s a bit shocking.

“We know our neighbours. They are good people.”

WA Police have since confirmed there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing per Guardian Australia. More information is expected to be made public on Saturday.

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the Federal Government would commit $925 million over the next five years to help Australians flee violence.

Alongside the announcement also comes a slew of initiatives that seek to put an end to violence against women.

The move is part of an urgent response to the rising femicide epidemic in Australia and numerous rallies calling for action against domestic and family violence.

Image credit Dobe via iStock.