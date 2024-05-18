A Sydney Children’s Book Author Has Been Charged With Allegedly Grooming A 13-Year-Old Girl

A Sydney children’s book author has been charged with allegedly grooming a teenager over the internet. Oliver Phommavanh, who is 41 years old, was arrested at a home in Old Guildford in the city’s west on Friday morning.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the author has been under investigation since May, after a report from interstate regarding Phommavanh’s alleged inappropriate behaviour.

Per a statement from NSW Police, the author allegedly, “used his position as a children’s author to engage inappropriately with children online”.

“During the investigation, the man allegedly sent inappropriate photos and videos to – who he believed – was a 13-year-old girl,” it continued.

“Detectives will allege in court the man used his position as a children’s author to engage inappropriately with children online.”

According to his website, Phommavanh, “shares his passion for writing with kids, using his experience as a primary school teacher”.

His first book “Thai-riffic” was published in 2010 and was shortlisted for the Young Australia Best Book Awards and Kids Own Australia’s Literature Awards.

Phommavanh has been an ambassador for the NSW Premier’s Reading Challenge.

Investigations by Strike Force Trawler continue into the matter.

Per the NSW Police’s website, Strike Force Trawler is an ongoing investigation by the Sex Crimes Squad’s Child Exploitation Internet Unit.

Image courtesy of NSW Police via the Sydney Morning Herald.