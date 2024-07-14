A 22 Y.O. Has Been Charged After He Allegedly Pissed On A Bunch Of Food A Sydney CBD Woolworths

A 22-year-old has been arrested and charged after he allegedly urinated on a bunch of food products at Woolworths Sydney CBD in early July.

On Sunday, 14 July, police confirmed that they’ve arrested and charged a man after he allegedly urinated on food at Woolworths Sydney CBD.

Police say the arrest took place at the man’s home in Hunters Hill at about 1:40 Sunday morning. Following the arrest, he was taken to Gladesville Police Station where he was charged with “contaminating goods with intent to cause public alarm, enter inclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse, and offensive conduct while upon non-prescribed inclosed lands.”

The charges come days after NSW Police shared a public appeal in relation to an investigation into allegations of “offensive behaviour and malicious damage to food.”

Police allege that on Monday, 1 July, a man went to Woolworths Sydney CBD and urinated on a bunch of food, which reportedly resulted in more than $300 in damages to food products.

Police shared CCTV of the alleged perpetrator, where he is seemingly doing up his pants on an escalator.

(Image source: NSW Police)

Police were also told that workers took more than several hours to clean and decontaminate the affected area.

The man was refused bail and is expected to appear before Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday, at which point he may indicate whether he plans to fight the charges.