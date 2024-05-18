NRL Player Arrested And Charged For Allegedly Punching Woman In Her Face & Leg

A premiership-winning NRL player has been arrested and charged with domestic violence offences. Penrith Panthers winger Taylan May was arrested by police on Saturday morning.

The 22-year-old player was arrested by NSW Police over charges related to an incident in April, where during an argument he was alleged to have punched a woman.

“Police were told about 9pm on Monday 8 April 2024, the man allegedly assaulted a woman known to him during an argument at a home in Werrington,” said a statement from NSW Police.

The police report also detailed the domestic violence incident, stating: “It is alleged he punched her in the face and leg.”

On Saturday morning, May was taken to Penrith Police Station, where he received the following charges:

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm (Domestic Violence),

Two counts of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (Domestic Violence).

The Panthers winger made bail and will appear before the local court on Tuesday, May 28.

Taylan May. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

In response to the charges, May’s club shared that it notified the NRL Integrity Unit of the incident.

“Penrith Panthers are aware of an alleged incident regarding player Taylan May, which has resulted in police charges,” said a Panthers spokesperson.

“Panthers has informed the NRL Integrity Unit and will cooperate throughout the process.

“As this is a legal matter, the club will make no further comment at this stage.”

Taylan May has played for the Penrith Panthers since 2021 and was part of the club’s premiership-winning squad in 2022 — despite missing the Grand Final match due to an injury.