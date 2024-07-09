21 Y.O. Sydney Man Charged With Murder After 21 Y.O. Woman He Was Allegedly Dating Found Dead

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

A Sydney man has been charged with murder after a woman was killed in an alleged domestic violence incident in Kingswood.

Police were called to the scene at a unit complex in Kingswood at 1:40pm on Monday after reports of a stabbing. The woman, Nunia Kurualeba, reportedly lived at the property with her partner and housemates — who were the ones to raise the alarm.

READ MORE A Sydney Man Has Been Arrested After A Woman Was Found Dead In An Inner West Home

The 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene after being treated by paramedics for two stab wounds to her chest and other “significant injuries”.

Police later arrested 21-year-old Jeremaia Tuwai at a property in Penrith at about 7:10pm on Monday evening following “extensive investigations”.

Police will allege the man and woman had been in a domestic relationship prior to her death.

“It’s alleged that a 21-year-old male in a domestic relationship with this person is the perpetrator of this incident and caused those injuries to the female,” said Detective Superintendent Trent King, the Nepean Area commander.

Tuwai was charged on Tuesday morning with domestic violence murder and will face Penrith Local Court on Tuesday. He was refused bail.

Kurualeba is the 49th woman who was allegedly killed this year, according to Australian Femicide Watch.

Image credit: Facebook.