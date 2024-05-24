Cassie Ventura’s Statement After *That* Diddy Video Is A Solemn Reminder To Believe Survivors

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

R&B singer Cassie Ventura has issued her own personal statement following the abhorrent video of her former partner Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs abusing her being released to the public.

In case you missed it, on Monday, a video was released to the media showing Combs violently attacking Ventura in a hotel hallway in 2016. Hours after it hit the media, Combs released an apology video to his social media with the caption, “I’m truly sorry.”

Ventura’s legal team released a statement in response to Combs’ video, calling it “disingenuous”. However, Cassie herself hadn’t spoken directly to the public until now.



Taking to her Instagram, Ventura — who also goes by her married last name Fine — shared a post about the incident.

“Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet,” she began.

“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from the past.

“Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth about a situation that you were powerless in.

“I offer my hand to those who are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone.

“This healing journey is never-ending, but this support means everything to me,” she wrote, signing off with: “Love always, Cassie.”

(Image: Gotham/GC Images)

Ventura’s powerful statement has prompted not only countless comments in her support but thousands of comments from people who have suffered from domestic violence.

“You’ve given a voice to those who suffer in silence. I am the daughter of someone whose life was taken due to domestic violence. It affects loved ones as well as the victim. I am so happy you are safe and healing and so thankful you have spoken up for those who are too scared to,” commented one IG user.

“We all love you and are here to support you. Thank you for being so brave and showing others it’s okay,” wrote another.

“You are a HERO, I hope you know that. I hope one day your daughters know what a warrior you are and how you fought so hard for the truth and accountability. Thank you thank you for speaking up in the first place,” commented another.



Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs in 2023. She accused him of sexual assault and beatings during the course of their relationship between 2007 to 2018. The attack shown in the video aligned with one of the accounts she made when she initiated the lawsuit.

At the time, Combs denied any assault took place and the case was settled out of court. But despite Combs essentially owning up to his actions in the video through his Instagram apology this week, it’s unlikely he will face any charges as the maximum statute of limitations for assault or battery charges is three years in California.

However, many — including Deputy federal Liberal leader Sussan Ley — have called for a boycott of his music. Even fitness juggernaut Peloton has “paused” the use of Combs’ music in response to an outcry from Peloton members.

Take it as you will, but I’ll certainly be removing some tracks from my Spotify playlists.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.