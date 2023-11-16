Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused Of Rape And Abuse Spanning Decades By Ex GF, R&B Singer Cassie

American rapper and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sued by R&B singer Cassie over allegations of rape and repeated physical abuse which spanned over a decade.

Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, was Combs’ long-term partner for 11 years.

According to The New York Times, the lawsuit was filed in the Federal District Court in Manhattan on Thursday. In the documents, Ventura alleged that a pattern of control and abuse surfaced shortly after they got together in 2005 when she was 19 years old.

She alleged that the abuse included beating her, plying her with drugs and forcing her to have sex with multiple male sex workers, which Combs allegedly filmed. Ventura also claimed that in 2018, Combs broke into her home and raped her.

“After years in silence and darkness I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” Ventura said in a statement, per The New York Times.

Sean Combs has gone by the names of Puff Daddy, P. Diddy or Diddy over the years. (Image Source: Getty Images /Shareif Ziyadat)

Following the lawsuit and Ventura’s allegations, Combs has denied any wrongdoing in relation to her claims.

His lawyer Ben Brafman made a statement on Comb’s behalf.

“Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations,” Brafman said.

“For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail.

“Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

Ventura’s lawyer Douglas Wigdor stated that the parties had been in contact before the suit was filed. He claimed that Combs offered Ventura an eight-figure sum to “silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit”, but she rejected the payout.