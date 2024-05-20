Deputy Liberal Leader Sussan Ley Urges Aussie Businesses To Boycott Diddy After Attack Footage

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence and sexual violence.

Deputy federal Liberal leader Sussan Ley has called for Australia to boycott Sean “Diddy” Combs after footage of him assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie (Cassandra Ventura) was published online over the weekend.

In a statement released on Monday, Ley stressed that the situation is “a reminder that domestic violence is a global scourge” and that “many thousands of women” will be triggered by the news.

“I am asking Australian businesses to reconsider any activities they may be taking that may be financially benefiting Mr Combs,” she said.

“This should see Australian media companies, including radio stations, take any of his music off their channels today.

“Everyone has a role to play in calling out domestic violence. Australia should send a clear message on this matter.”

The footage appears to line up with allegations made by Cassie in a civil lawsuit filed last November, in which she alleged to be the victim of years of sexual, physical and emotional abuse and violence.

The lawsuit alleges that Combs paid the hotel $75,000 for the video immediately following the incident. It is unclear how CNN obtained the footage.

At the time, Combs denied any wrongdoing and the case was settled the day after it was filed.

Combs has since released a video on Monday morning, in which he admits to wrongdoing and apologises for his “inexcusable” actions.

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” he said.

He said it was “difficult to reflect on the darkest times of your life.”

“I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry,” he said.

“But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Following the video’s release, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office condemned the footage but explained they are unable to file charges due to the statute of limitations. The statute of limitations in California ranges from one year for misdemeanour assault, to three years for felony assault. The incident in question, however, took place eight years ago.

“We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles,” the statement began.

“We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch.”

Since the settlement of the suit in November, several more lawsuits have been filed against Combs, and his Miami and LA homes have been raided by the US Department of Homeland Security as part of a sex-trafficking investigation. Combs has not been named by authorities as the target of this investigation.

Image: CNN/Alex Ellinghausen/SMH