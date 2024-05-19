‘Disingenuous’: Cassie’s Lawyers Respond After Diddy’s Public Apology For Attacking Her In 2016

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has shared an apology video to Instagram after a damning surveillance video emerged which showed him attacking his former girlfriend Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura in a hotel in 2016. Hours after the video was posted, Ventura’s legal team made its own statement, slamming his “disingenuous” apology.

The abhorrent surveillance footage showed the music producer chasing after Ventura in a hotel in a towel. He then appears to throw her to the ground and kick her twice before dragging her across the floor.

On Monday morning local time, Combs shared a video to Instagram with the caption: “I’m truly sorry”.

READ MORE Security Video Released Of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Attacking Ex Girlfriend In Hotel

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” he began.

“I was fucked up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behaviour on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.”

“I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. Had to go into therapy, go into rehab. Had to ask God for His mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Although he did not mention Ventura by name, her lawyers have since commented on his apology.

“Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt,” attorney Meredith Firetog told CNN.

“No one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

READ MORE NRL Player Arrested And Charged For Allegedly Punching Woman In Her Face & Leg

The footage was released by CNN following an announcement by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office which said it would not be able to file charges against him due to the state’s statute of limitations. The actions in the video match Ventura’s description of the alleged assault incident Ventura detailed in the 2023 lawsuit she filed against Combs.

That lawsuit also included claims of sexual abuse, sex trafficking and battery. It was settled the following day, with Combs’ representative claiming that the settlement did not mean that Combs was admitting to the charges.

“Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best,” Comb’s lawyer Ben Brafman told E! News at the time.

Combs is still facing five civil lawsuits which accuse him of criminal activities including sex trafficking and sexual assault. Combs denies these allegations.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.