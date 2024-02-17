Reddit Investigates Who Or What Ate 3 Bites Of A Pack Of Tim Tams In A Sydney Coles Then Fkd Off

Tim Tams are an Australian delicacy that can be enjoyed however you decide to consume them. And as one Coles shopper observed in the Sydney suburb of Burwood, sometimes you can hardly wait to leave the store before cracking into a packet. Yum yum.

In a post to the Reddit page r/Sydney, shopper u/Evo8_Kim shared a photo of a pack of Arnott’s Coconut Cream Tim Tam they discovered in Burwood Coles that caught their attention for a peculiar reason.

That reason being that someone — or something — had decided the chocolate-covered malted biscuit was too mouth-watering a snack to wait until payment to consume, so they tucked in in the middle of the aisle.

However the mystery muncher then felt Tim Tam-slammed with Tim Tam-regret, and evidently left the holey packet on the shelf of the store for the Redditor to discover.

Hilariously, perfect little bite marks were left in the plastic packaging, as if drawn carefully to represent a comic-interpretation of a bite.

In the comments of the Reddit post other users began to suspect that the pack had been tucked into by rats or mice, hence the peculiar holes and leaving them on the shelf.

“I like how the rat took a few bites and wasn’t satisfied enough to keep going,” commented one user.

Another user humorously commented that: “Ratatouille Remy is tasting out new possibility for his brand new Aussie menu.”

10/10 would sell my soul to see a sequel to Ratatouille that’s set in Australia where Remy bites into a halal snack pack and has his spirit ascend to the astral plane.

Despite appearances, a spokesperson from Coles confirmed that they have found no evidence of rat or mice within the store.

“Our NSW team has undertaken a thorough inspection of our local distribution centre and store and found no evidence of rodent activity particularly in respect of the product that we have been alerted to,” said the Coles spokesperson as per news.com.au.

“We are aware of no other incidents that have occurred with respect to these products. We continue to take food safety very seriously.”

So if not a rat or mouse, then what?

Personally, I subscribe to the theory that was floated by Redditor u/TimTebowMLB:

“I thought someone held the pack vertically and took a big bite out of it.”

We’ve all been there, haven’t we?

You see a Tim Tam, your tum lets out a grumble, you reach for the pack and bite — forgetting to remove the package.

… On second thoughts, I worry I may have just made myself the prime suspect in this food-safety crime.

I plead the fifth.

Kidding, of course it wasn’t me. I would have finished the pack.

[Image credit: Reddit]