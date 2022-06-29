Look, Western Australia gets a bad wrap from our brothers and sisters in Christ over east. It’s a rite of passage for people from here to move to Melbourne in search of a better life because they think Perth is boring, the city has no culture, et cetera (our Burberry store did close down and was replaced with a myGov office, after all). But the worst is yet to come for us sandgropers because hot chip prices are set to rise.

Apparently nothing in this godforsaken world is sacred anymore.

Per the ABC, WA Chip — the state’s only local chip manufacturer, which is owned by Bendotti Exporters — will be raising their prices to combat stonking gas bill increases.

If you thought our energy bill hikes were bad, try a 60 per cent increase for our chip baes.

“That’s [an additional] $400,000,” Bendotti Exporters non-executive chair Brian Piesse told the ABC.

“Gas is a major cost of our production. So we’ve had to announce another increase to reflect that.”

It’s not just gas that’s behind the price increase, however.

Similar to KFC, rising transport, packaging and produce costs also play a key role.

“If [the gas price increase] had only been one part of our cost of production that had increase in the last 12 months or so, we could have probably worn part of it ourselves,” Piesse said.

Benevolent kings who would have done everything in their power to avoid passing on their costs to us, the humble, pissed customer who trawls through the streets of Perth at 2am in search of a HSP with the perfect hot chip.

I know things are borked over east but spare a thought for us in WA at this trying time.

It’s bad news for us but great news for renowned halal snack pack hater Pauline Hanson.