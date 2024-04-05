As Sydney Is Hit With Highest Daily Rainfall In 2 Years, Which Suburbs Copped The Most Rain?

As Eastern New South Wales experiences one of its worst days of rain in recent memory, suburbs all across the city of Sydney have received some of their highest amounts of rainfall on record. But which Sydney suburbs have copped the most rain so far?

With the entire state being warned to stay indoors by NSW SES and NSW Transport, as well as the amount of people who have been injured due to the storm, the storm is undoubtedly a dangerous one.

Guardian wrote that the general rainfall recorded has been the highest Sydney has had in two years. So how does that stack up between various suburbs?

Which Sydney suburbs had the most rainfall today?

The top 10 Sydney suburbs ranked by highest amount of rainfall between Thursday 9am and Friday 4pm as per the SMH are as follows:

Sydney City: 131.6mm Wahroonga: 130mm Rose Bay: 101mm Penrith: 98mm Lidcombe: 96mm Guildford: 91mm Canterbury: 91mm Mosman: 89mm Auburn: 86mm Manly CBD: 84mm

Across the 30-hour period, according to WeatherZone Sydney City received 131.6mm of rainfall, which is more than the average amount of rain that is supposed to fall over the entire month of April (127mm).

⛈️⚡ Thunderstorm Forecast for tomorrow (Saturday): Severe storms are possible across much of the east. Primary risk for heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding. Damaging winds along ranges and coast, and large hail for central parts and lower north. https://t.co/Ss766eSCrL pic.twitter.com/z8cX3h3nQx — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) April 5, 2024

NSW SES provided a list of advice to follow in order to maintain your safety during this dangerous weather, which you can read more about here.

As some general tips: stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, wash off AT LEAST 10kms if driving in the wet, and wear a raincoat that protects you. Bonus points if it protects you and looks trendy like these ones.

The storm is expected to continue until late into Saturday.

Careful out there, y’all.