Sydneysiders were absolutely pounded by Neptune on Tuesday night as the city was hit with a month of rain in just two hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for NSW and Queensland earlier in the day. PEDESTRIAN.TV’s resident weather girl Michael Di Iorio warned us all to “prepare about three brollies because at least two of them are about to be flipped inside out more times than a Twink on a Tuesday”.

And the almighty gods of the weather and sea have delivered on that apocalyptic premonition.

Parts of Sydney’s western and inner western suburbs were hit the hardest.

Marrickville copped a slopping 102mm of rain around 1pm. One street turned into an emerging flood zone within 20 minutes.

This is climate change in action, right here in Marrickville Sydney. This took less than 20 minutes of rain to disrupt this whole street.#ClimateCrisis #ClimateEmergency #ClimateActionNow pic.twitter.com/nu9irxhlRO — Darren (@Daz_boy) February 22, 2022

One user mentioned it was council bin night on Tuesday in the suburb. Debris and waste mixed with the rain which appeared to turn the floodwater into a gross brown colour. It might explain the empty milk bottles floating on top of the poop-painted sea.

#Marrickville smashed by heavy rain this afternoon with flash flooding causing havoc on the roads . There was all kinds of debris sailing down the street including council bins left out for tonight’s collection. Water levels reached hallway up car doors.

Pic Litza Theodor pic.twitter.com/teIimaxO8y — Albert Martinez (@newsinnerwest) February 22, 2022

Bit wet out there Marrickville pic.twitter.com/CTUirEgHGp — kim (@jasminetea) February 22, 2022

The train line between Marrickville station and Sydenham was flooded too. According to News.com.au, trains stopped running through the suburb. It was just a day after the state government had locked out public transport workers.

Parramatta was no different. Pictures and videos emerged of Parramatta River looking like a scene out of a local remake of The Day After Tomorrow. The floor of the ferry wharf was submerged by the rain too.

“I’m here at Parramatta River and look at this. It’s flooding,” a man said as thunderstruck nearby.

No ferries today pic.twitter.com/CREJoU2HXM — Alan Mascarenhas (@alanmasc) February 22, 2022

Other suburbs that were the most drenched included Baulkham Hills, Arncliffe, Granville, Bankstown, the Sydney Airport and Canterbury.

Good thing NSW Government's train lockout was yesterday and not today. This would have been a great combination for congestion #SydneyStorm #WolliCreek pic.twitter.com/W65fnJnVrC — Maxim Evans (@MaximEvans) February 22, 2022

Parramatta Road Haberfield flooding with cars stranded – avoid. #SydneyStorm — Virgil ???? (@n3w4v3) February 22, 2022

BoM reports that those of us on the Australian east coast should expect the heavy rainfall to carry on until next weekend.

Expect Zeus to keep crapping lightning and thunderous farts for the rest of the week too. A house in Sydney’s Glenmore Park literally caught fire after lightning struck it on Monday night.