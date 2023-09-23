Tolls For The Sydney Harbour Bridge & Tunnel Are Set To Rise For The First Time In 14 Years

The New South Wales government announced that drivers will be seeing a toll rise for the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Tunnel for the first time in 14 years.

In a statement published by the NSW government on Saturday, drivers who utilise these routes will see a 6.8 per cent rise from Sunday, October 29.

This will mean that drivers who use the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Tunnel during peak hours on the weekdays will pay $4.27 rather than four bucks. On weekdays, during the off-peak hours, drivers will pay $3.20 rather than $3. For weekend motorists, they will pay $2.67 rather than $2.50.

(Image Source: New South Wales Government)

The toll increase was put forward following the government’s announcement of a $60 toll cap –which will be introduced on January 1, as per 9News — and the ongoing Independent Toll Review, which is being led by Professor Allan Fels.

“All extra revenue will go to the Government’s toll relief Budget package worth $561 million over two years to 720,000 drivers,” the NSW government wrote in a statement.

In a press conference on Saturday morning, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said the government was trying to be “reasonable” with the toll prices.

“There’s got to be some equity when it comes to toll increases across the network,” he said, as per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Minns also said that the government could not confirm that it would rule out any more increases to tolls or implement a northbound toll across the Sydney Habour Bridge.

Minister for Roads John Graham said in a statement that “no toll increase is ever welcome”, however, this increase will help provide toll relief for other motorists.

“The NSW Government believes it is appropriate for these tolls to be adjusted higher at a time when we are focused on providing greater equity across the toll road network, no matter what your postcode,” he said.

“Drivers in Western Sydney who have little choice but to use motorways for their commute and family travel have endured annual – and in many cases quarterly – toll increases since 2009 while the Bridge and Tunnel tolls remained fixed.

“Toll revenue is helping us target toll relief to where it is needed most, with suburbs like Kellyville, Silverwater, Blacktown, Quakers Hill, Rosehill and Gosford among those where the most motorists will claim cashback of an average of up to $540 a year. All extra revenue will be used to this end.”