The Sydney Harbour Bridge closed in both directions on Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash and car fire.

NSW Police have confirmed three vehicles were involved in the incident at about 7:10am. One car was flipped in the crash and caught on fire.

Police say the fire has been extinguished.

Two of the drivers, a man and a woman, were treated at the scene by paramedics and both were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The third driver was trapped in his van and was freed by rescue operations. He was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Emergency services remained at the scene on Monday morning.

Witnesses reported plumes of black smoke and explosion noises.

The cause of the crash is unknown. A crime scene has been established which will be examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway.

Two northbound lanes reopened at 9:20am but motorists have been advised to avoid the area and use Sydney Harbour Tunnel instead.

Delays and cancellations are also expected on all Sydney train lines due to rain and severe weather warnings, so basically remain indoors if you can.

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Image: Nine News