The Sydney Harbour Bridge closed in both directions on Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash and car fire.

NSW Police have confirmed three vehicles were involved in the incident at about 7:10am. One car was flipped in the crash and caught on fire.

Witnesses reported plumes of black smoke and explosion noises.

Woken by all the sirens streaming onto the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Hearing exploding fuel/gas tanks, acrid smoke plumes into the sky. Prayers 🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/0AfkDhfCbO — Laura Banks (@laurakatebanks) March 6, 2022

Big crash or explosion on Sydney Harbour Bridge #crash pic.twitter.com/YGhrxnCk9i — 💉💉Zincite 💉💉 (@ZinciteX) March 6, 2022

What I saw today was devastating scene in harbour bridge. pic.twitter.com/aWgh79pu1g — Gurjit singh (@Gurjits24226809) March 6, 2022

The cause of the crash is unknown. A crime scene has been established which will be examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway. Two northbound lanes reopened at 9:20am but motorists have been advised to avoid the area and use Sydney Harbour Tunnel instead.

SYDNEY HARBOUR BRIDGE: Both directions remain closed on the Harbour Bridge due to a multi vehicle crash & vehicle fire. Traffic is heavy. Avoid the area, use the Harbour Tunnel instead and allow extra travel time. — Live Traffic Sydney (@LiveTrafficSyd) March 6, 2022

Delays and cancellations are also expected on all Sydney train lines due to rain and severe weather warnings, so basically remain indoors if you can.