CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses the death of minors and references a separate domestic violence investigation.

Two children have tragically died in a car crash that occurred in the South Sydney suburb of Monterey on Friday night.

The boys, nephews of the driver, were aged nine and 10 years. They were rushed to the Sydney Children’s Hospital in Randwick by first responders but sadly died overnight.

The driver’s daughter was also in the car but survived the impact.

Police were called to the scene at The Grand Parade around 9:50pm. They arrived to find that a car had crashed into a tree.

READ MORE How The Foster Care System Continues The Stolen Generations, From Someone Who Survived It

The NSW Police’s Crash Investigation Unit has since launched a formal investigation into the incident.

Inspector Jason Hogan said authorities would be inquiring into whetherthe car was involved in a street race at the time.

The 33-year-old driver taken to the St George hospital for an assessment.

“He [the driver] has got some serious injuries relating to the crash and on medical advice, we will be looking to interview and charge him at a later time,” he told reporters.

A witness who spoke to journalists from Nine spoke on the harrowing experience of finding the car.

“I found the car here already and people trying to help the people stuck inside,” they said.

“I saw the car engine here, completely in a different place.”

The investigation is ongoing. No conclusions as to how the crash occurred may have been made by NSW Police, or are being insinuated by PEDESTRIAN.TV.

Police are urging anyone with dashcam, CCTV footage or information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

It’s been a pretty horror year for road-related deaths.

Back in July, Queensland police announced they’d be investigating a car crash that resulted in the deaths of three individuals as a suspected domestic violence homicide case.

Its alleged driver in a stolen white Isuzu MU-X was chasing a Nissan Navara carrying a 65-year-old male driver and a 25-year-old female passenger northbound along the Bruce Highway.

Both vehicles then crossed into the highway’s Southbound lanes, QLD police said in a statement.

Those two cars collided with a third car which was heading southbound and was being driven by a 38-year-old woman.

Header image: Julia Gomina via iStock.