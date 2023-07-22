A Car Crash That Has Killed Three People In QLD Is Being Investigated As A Homicide

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

Police are investigating a Queensland car crash that killed three people on Friday as a domestic violence homicide.

A driver in an allegedly stolen white Isuzu MU-X was chasing a Nissan Navara carrying a 65-year-old male driver and a 25-year-old female passenger northbound along the Bruce Highway at Federal — attempting to ram it — when both vehicles crossed into the highway’s Southbound lanes, QLD police said in a statement.



Those two cars collided with a third car which was heading southbound and was being driven by a 38-year-old woman.

Tragically, the man and woman in the car being chased, as well as the southbound driver, all died at the scene.

As per 9News, the 38-year-old who was in the Southbound car — a Great Wall ute — was Jessica Townley.

The 25-year-old female passenger of the Nissan Navara who died at the scene was Gypsy Satterley.

Police have confirmed that Satterley was in a relationship with 25-year-old Rafferty Rolfe, who is being investigated for his involvement in the Bruce Highway crash. He remains under police guard.

Rolfe was charged over the alleged armed robbery of a white Isuzu MU-X which had been stolen in Gympie 12 hours prior to the crash.

“I was carjacked with three kids in the car,” Bec Alexander wrote to Facebook. “A knife was pulled so the kids and I got out but my car was stolen! Can everyone please keep an eye out.”

According to 9News, Alexander got her kids out of the car before he drove off.

Rolfe was found “in the vicinity” of the white Isuzu MU-X, police say, and was taken to hospital suffering a head wound.

Detective Inspector Ben Fadian said Rolfe is known to police, as per 9News, and is scheduled to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday, July 24.

“This is devastating for them and the first responders who’ve attended this location,” Fadian told 9News.

“The tragedy is there’s three people now deceased, and the ripple effect that has on their families.”

