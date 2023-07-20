NSW Police Tasered And Shot A Sydney Man With Mental Health Issues During A Welfare Check

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses mental health issues and could be distressing to some readers.

NSW Police tasered and shot dead a man who neighbours say had known mental health issues in Sydney’s Glebe.

Police were reportedly called to Franklyn Street in Glebe at approximately 11:50pm on Wednesday after neighbours called emergency services out of concern for the man’s wellbeing.

The 43-year-old was reportedly wielding a knife when police arrived and was both tasered and shot. He is confirmed to have died at the scene.

“A critical incident team from the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad will investigate all circumstances surrounding the man’s death,” said NSW Police in a statement.

“The investigation will be subject to an independent review and oversight by the Coroner and the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission.”

The man is reported to have been living in a unit owned by Housing NSW which was to soon be replaced with a 12-storey apartment block.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.