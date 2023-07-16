A Man Has Been Charged For Murder & Attempted Murder Following Hours-Long Siege In Adelaide

A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after an alleged shooting in Adelaide which left one woman dead and another seriously injured.

SA Police were called to Elm Road in Adelaide’s north-eastern suburb of Campbeltown on Saturday afternoon, following reports of gunshot sounds and two women seen collapsed on the home’s driveway.

As per the ABC News, one woman was found dead and the other with serious injuries upon SA patrols arriving to the address. According to news.com.au, the women had gunshot wounds when the police arrived for the “high-risk” operation.

“When patrols arrived, they found a woman deceased at the scene and another 22-year-old woman with serious injuries,” South Australia Police said in a statement.

“The injured woman was safely extracted and rushed to the Royal Hospital where she remains in stable condition.”

In response to reports a man was still inside, surrounding streets including Elm Road, Victor Road and Hill Street were blocked off, and nearby residents were evacuated as STAR Group officers undertook “lengthy negotiations” with the 51-year-old, according to ABC News.



Paramedics and firefighters were on standby.

Police are responding to a “high

risk incident” on a residential street at Campbelltown in Adelaide’s north east. More to come @9NewsAdel pic.twitter.com/pyU1XfeLLO — Ainsley Koch (@ainsleykoch) July 15, 2023

At 5.10pm on Saturday— just under four hours after SA Police were called to the scene — the man surrendered to officials and was arrested and taken into custody.

When speaking to media after the incident occurred, police told 7News Adelaide they would be returning to the premises to search the property.

“As this has just occurred, we will be now conducting an entry to the premises and conducting a search for what we suspect will be several firearms,” police said.

On Sunday, detectives continued to gather evidence at the house where the incident took place.

The man has been charged with murder and attempted murder and police say that he was known to the two women. He hasn’t applied for bail and will appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court tomorrow, July 17.

We’ll continue updating this story as we know more.

Image: Twitter.