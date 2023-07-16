Police Arrest Almost 600 Domestic Violence Offenders Across NSW During Four-Day Operation

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

Almost 600 people have been arrested across New South Wales during a four-day blitz targeting domestic and family violence.

The “high-impact” blitz under the latest Operation Amarok, which ran from Wednesday, July 12 to Saturday, July 15, resulted in 592 arrests.

Of those arrested, 139 were labelled by police as the “most dangerous domestic violence offenders”, and 103 had outstanding warrants for violent offences.

As well as domestic violence-related offences, myriad other charges were laid, including prohibited firearm and weapon possession, and drug supply and possession. In total, 1107 charges were laid.

Police also seized 22 firearms and 40 prohibited weapons.

NSW Police and Counter-Terrorism Minister Yasmin Catley said each year, more than 33,000 domestic violence-related assaults occur across the state, and NSW Police receive more than 139,000 calls for assistance.

Another horrifying statistic shows that more than half of the state’s murders are domestic violence-related, NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon said.

He said the arrests conducted under Operation Amarok would help to protect survivors of domestic and family violence.

“In order to ensure the safety of actual and potential victims of domestic and family violence, Operation Amarok is a deliberate strategy targeting the most dangerous offenders,” he said.

“While any form of domestic and family violence is unacceptable, those offenders who pose the greatest threat to victims, those who continue to offend, and those who commit serious criminal offences are firmly in our sights.

“This type of offending is violent, confronting, and targeted.”

Since Operation Amarok launched in January, more than 1800 people have been arrested in NSW, ABC News reported.

It goes without saying that it would bring survivors of domestic and family violence great reassurance knowing violent perpetrators are behind bars.

But I can’t stop thinking about the women who have lost their lives due to acts of violence this year. Some women, such as Wendy Sleeman, reportedly called QLD Police with concerns for their welfare before they were allegedly murdered — but when the police acted hours later, it was too late. Sleeman’s son Slade Murdok was later charged with his mother’s murder.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported this month that Danny Zayat has been charged with 22 domestic violence offences over two years against Tatiana Dokhotaru, who was found dead in her Sydney apartment in May. He remains a suspect in her death, but has not been charged.

According to the Counting Dead Women Australia researchers of Destroy The Joint, 25 women have allegedly been murdered in 2023. Three of them were killed yesterday, on Saturday, 15 July, including Adelaide woman Aleksandra Vergulis, who was allegedly shot by her husband Vasilis Vergulis. He has been charged with murder, as well as the attempted murder of his 22-year-old daughter Daniela. She remains in a serious condition in hospital.

It’s indisputable that there are disturbingly high rates of domestic violence across Australia. So what else are our leaders doing to protect women from dying at the hands of violent men?