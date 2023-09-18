Syd Public Transport Prices Are Going Up Next Month, Meanwhile The Service Is As Shit As Ever

In a blow to the wallets of Sydney residents, Opal fare prices will rise from October 16 by an average of 3.7 per cent.

However, NSW Transport has ensured that this price increase is less than the annual Sydney consumer price index movement of seven per cent in the last quarter.

“We know people are having trouble paying the bills. That’s why we’ve made sure the average fare increase will see an average difference of just $1 to a passenger’s weekly fare.”

In some semi-good news though, cheaper weekend Opal fares will now include Fridays. This means that adults can travel all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday for no more than $8.90 a day.

“Every weekend will soon be a long weekend when it comes to Opal fares, as we make Friday travel cheaper for everyone, trimming the cost of visiting the city be it for work, to shop or to enjoy a day and night out on the town,” NSW Transport Minister Jo Haylen said.

“Weekend fares will apply on Fridays, meaning people can travel all day for no more than $8.90 and receive a 30 per cent fare discount on metro, train, bus and light rail services. Child, Youth and Concession passengers will have a Friday fare cap of $4.45 for all day Opal travel.”

Another change coming into effect on October 16 will be the scrapping of half-price Opal fares after eight journeys. This is due to fewer commuters heading to work five days a week, and working at home instead.

One thing that will be staying though is the $50 spend cap for adults and $25 spend cap for concession card holders and children. So thank god for that.

Maybe next the NSW government can make public transport run on time for once.