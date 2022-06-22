Just when you thought life couldn’t get more expensive, the NSW government has decided to hike its public transport fares by 3 per cent. Guess I’m having air for dinner AND walking everywhere.

The new hike will go into effect on July 4, so you have less than two weeks to reassess your travel budget. Wow, I really wish I was saying that in reference to an international holiday and not a trip to Kmart.

The Opal fare hike is less than the rate of inflation but it’s still double the size of the increase last year. Pretty concerning since I’m at the stage in life where I think twice before buying a head of broccoli.

There is some good news though. Well, more neutral than good but whatever.

Despite the fare increase, the existing caps of $50 a week for adults, $25 for youths and $2.50-per-day for concession holders will still remain. This is good for people who already spend that much a week on transport. If you don’t, well, you may be about to.

According to SMH, the price hikes mean a one-way trip between Penrith and Central in peak hour will now cost $7.24 instead of $6.99. If you’re travelling from Hurstville to Town Hall that’ll rise from $4.55 to $4.71. If you’re coming from the central coast, a train from Gosford to central in peak hour will now cost $9.11. Almost as much as a capsicum!

A ferry trip from Circular Quay to Manly will rise from $7.76 to $8.04 during peak hour. One way. Better invest in some good swimmers!

Now, you can expect this news for what it is or we can organise and demand free public transport because we already fkn pay for it in our taxes, ya bastards.

Make Public Transport Free 2k22, etc. I’d be throwing hands if I wasn’t too busy fighting for scraps.