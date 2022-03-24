Why is everything so expensive in Australia right now? Petrol, fruit, veg, bread, meat — the cost of living has increased so much this year and wage growth has remained so low that people are losing money and being left behind.

Australia’s inflation was officially 3.5 per cent last year while wages increased by only 2.1 per cent. But it’s predicted inflation would rise a whole extra per cent to 4.5 this year and outpace wage growth even further, which would see people take a significant pay cut.

The governor of the the Reserve Bank of Australia Philip Lowe told journalists on Tuesday that even if wage growth increased, the gap between earnings and cost of living would still be too wide.

“The inflation rate at the moment is 3.5 per cent and will probably go up to 4.5 per cent,” Lowe said.

“Wages are maybe going up high twos, let’s say three, and inflation is 4.5 per cent — that’s a real wage cut of 1.5 per cent, so that will obviously affect people’s budgets.”

So why is this happening and how long until it levels out?

Let’s take a look.

What is expensive in Australia rn?

Petrol is an obvious one. At about $2.10 per litre across the country it’s gone up up 32.3 per cent this year and I for one simply cannot afford to drive anymore.

Next is food.

Nationwide the cost of vegetables has increased by 6.1 per cent and beef and veal by 8.1 per cent on average.

Woolworths issued a statement this week that flagged prices overall could rise 2 to 3 per cent.

“Woolworths has increased some of its retail prices on red meat and packaged grocery lines following wholesale cost increases from its suppliers,” it said.

It said everything from red meat to Fanta could be more expensive by a few cents or dollars.

In some cases the price for certain items has skyrocketed as much as 75 to 100 per cent.

Ritchies IGA chief executive Fred Harrison told the ABC earlier this week the price of fresh broccoli, potatoes and cabbage had almost doubled in IGA supermarkets.

He said the cost of frozen vegetables was also set to rise due to shortages.

“There is going to be a shortage of frozen products in the next couple of months, but it will still be relatively cheaper than buying fresh produce.”

Yeesh, a world where frozen veg is the better option is not one I want to live in.

Green grocers and markets are usually immune to price hikes caused by disruptions to the long supply chains relied on by big supermarkets, but this time around even they have been struggling.

Fruit and veg prices have increased anywhere from 30 to 100 per cent at markets like Melbourne’s Queen Vic, where punnets of strawbs now cost $4 to $5, up from $2.50 a couple of weeks ago.

Fresh food prices obviously change as produce goes in and out of season, but retailers have made it clear an increase this big in this short a time frame is not normal.

Bread could also become more expensive to produce as wheat prices globally rise and even SPC increased its prices of tinned goods this month. Yes, baked beans and tinned spaghetti are now about 20 cents more.

Why is everything so spenno?

The answer to why everything is so expensive in Australia basically comes down to two things: Ukraine and floods.

There’s a lot of uncertainty in Europe right now which usually sees global markets stressing.

Ukraine and Russia are major exporters of wheat (about 25 per cent of the world’s supply) and crude oil, but production has slowed due to war. Limited supply means the balance with demand is off, so prices go up.

The uncertainty has also sent freight costs — which were already high due to the pandemic — up further. This means importers have to charge their buyers more to cover their own costs and the retailer who sells the product has to pass those costs onto the consumer. The flow-on effect is real.

In NSW and Queensland floods disrupted agriculture to a certain extent, but the biggest side effect of the local natural disasters was logistical roadblocks.

When floods blocked roads, or presented a potential risk of danger to trucks, it became harder to move produce around.

The supply chains used by markets and small green grocers are relatively short, but for supermarkets produce needs to travel long distances and stop off in several spots like processing and packing facilities.

The harder it is for the trucks to get from A to B to C, the less supply ends up on shelves and then, again, demand goes up along with prices.

On top of this Australia’s exorbitant petrol prices have meant ferrying goods from A to B to C is more expensive, and unfortunately we have to cough up to cover it.

Will prices go down again?

The short answer is probably, but it’s unclear when or by how much.

It’s expected the price of food will continue to rise throughout April, and supermarkets reckon they could remain high for six months before we could start to see a drop.

The Reserve Bank of Australia said the rise in inflation could slow down sooner if oil prices came back down.

Lowe said it’s quite possible the spike was a one-off and the the cost of living down under would eventually drop again.

But wages having been stagnant in Australia for almost a decade, the cost of living is likely to remain high — just hopefully not this high for long.