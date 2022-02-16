Russia and Ukraine have been in the news a lot this year as the crisis at the border has escalated and the threat of war has mounted.

As many as 130,000 Russian troops have been stationed along parts of the Ukrainian border since January — and on February 12, the US warned “we are in the window where an invasion could begin at any time.”

On Tuesday Russian president Vladimir Putin confirmed a “partial” drawdown of Russian forces near the Ukrainian border, which could mean he’s de-escalating, but he’s showing no signs of backing down from his list of demands which he presented the West — ie Western Europe and North America.

So what is actually going on and what is going to happen next?

If international relations wasn’t one of your Yr 12 subjects it can all seem kinda complicated. Let’s break it down.

TL;DR, here’s a Tweet-length summary of the Ukraine crisis:

Ukraine wants to join NATO. Russia doesn’t want Ukraine to join NATO. Russia demands Ukraine doesn’t join, threatens invasion. US warns “severe consequences” if Russia attacks Ukraine. Rest of world doesn’t want a war. Pressure building. Bad.

Who is involved?

At the heart of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia is the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), which is a military alliance made up of 30 member states across Europe and America.

So why is there a crisis between Ukraine and Russia?

Ukraine used to be part of the Russian empire for centuries. Then Russia became a Soviet republic in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). When the USSR broke up in 1991, Ukraine became an independent state and distanced itself from Russia and formed close ties with the West.

When Ukraine’s leader decided not to join the European Union in 2014 it kicked off mass protests in the country and he was booted.

A Russian-speaking rebellion movement emerged in the border communities in Ukraine. Ukraine accused Russia of supplying with funds, weapons and even troops to the rebels. Russia denied this and said any soldiers who joined the movement did so voluntarily.

But the movement grew so big Russia was able to annex the peninsula of Crimea from Ukraine and place it under its control.

The US and other NATO allies sent weapons to help out Ukraine.

According to Ukraine, more than 14,000 people died in the fighting.

Relations between Russia and the West have devolved since.

What’s going on now?

It’s been called the Ukraine-Russia conflict or crisis, but it’s really a Russia-NATO stand-off over Ukraine.

Ukraine wants to joins NATO because it gives them access to more military force and therefore protection.

Russia reckons if Ukraine joins NATO, Ukraine will try to take Crimea back, among other things.

Russia doesn’t want NATO to allow Ukraine to become a member because it would expand NATO’s presence on the Russian border and would mean Ukraine was eligible for loads more military support from all NATO member states.

NATO considers an attack against one or several of its members as an attack against all, so that’s a big fight Russia would be up against.

Western world leaders have been in talks Russia this week in what they said was a last-ditch attempt to prevent Putin invading Ukraine. But Putin has repeatedly said Russia would not invade Ukraine, he’s just given the West a list of demands and deployed soldiers to the Ukrainian border as a bit of a muscle flex.

What are Russia’s demands?

Russia wants to end to the eastern expansion of NATO membership to ex-Soviet states.

It has demanded that all member states of NATO commit to prevent any further expansion of the alliance, including the accession of Ukraine and other states.

Basically it said Ukraine shouldn’t be allowed to join NATO, nor should any other nearby states that were once under part of the USSR. Russia wants the NATO forces to go away.

Temp check: What is the threat?

Well, all those Russian troops have been stationed along the Ukrainian border for more than a month and the US has threatened “severe consequences” if they don’t back off.

On Tuesday Putin announced a partial withdrawal. But the size of the withdrawal is unclear so it may involve only a fraction of Russia’s forces at the border.

Western officials said there were no immediate signs of a Russian drawdown.

“So far we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground from the Russian side. Over the last weeks and days we have seen the opposite,” NATO’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

On Wednesday US President Joe Biden warned a Russian invasion was “very much a possibility,” but that a diplomatic resolution was still possible.

Ukraine is obviously still worried Russia could invade, because they’ve seized its land before.

The Australian embassy was evacuated on Sunday due to fear of invasion, and government officials have told all Australians living in Ukraine to leave as soon as possible.

“The situation is deteriorating and is reaching a very dangerous stage,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday.

“I want to send a very clear message on behalf of Australia … that the autocratic, unilateral actions of Russia to be threatening and bullying Ukraine is something that is completely and utterly unacceptable.”