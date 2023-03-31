Sydney drag queen Barbi Ghanoush has gone viral online for turning the moment transphobic “activist” Posie Parker (AKA Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull) was sprayed with tomato sauce in Auckland into an iconic drag performance.

Barbi performed a lipsync to Anastacia‘s “Left Outside Alone” dressed in an all-pink outfit synonymous with Posie Parker’s usual all-pink get-up.

The performance was given at Ching-a-Lings on Oxford St, and yes, it involved Barbi getting DOUSED in tomato sauce. Now that’s drag, baby.

“The saucing of Posie Parker has become almost instantly iconic,” Barbi told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“I knew that if I was taking on Posie in drag it would simply have to include a little tomato action!”

In case you missed it, and I wouldn’t blame you for avoiding Posie Parker like the plague, the anti-trans far-right “activist” had her hateful rally cut short in Auckland when counter-protestors doused her in tomato sauce.

I love queer people.

Here’s the vid in case you’ve never seen it. I’m also linking it in for selfish reasons ‘cos I love watching this transphobe get sauced.

“Posie Parker is a hateful, spiteful bigot, there’s no doubt about that, but I think at her very core she’s honestly just ridiculous,” Barbi told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“I mean, with those heinous little diamanté jumpsuits and her utter desperation upon realising that hardly anyone around here agrees with her, she’s practically begging to be parodied!

“Drag has a long history of taking these awful, queerphobic figures and just mocking the absolute shit out of them.

“Protest comes in many forms, and I’m just as proud and excited to use my drag to fight against transphobia as I am to march through the streets with my trans and queer siblings.”

We asked Barbi Ghanoush whether or not she used real tomato sauce in her iconic recreation of the viral moment. After all, these are hard-hitting questions everyone wants to know the answer to.

“Ok, I have to admit that I cheated and used water with red food colouring, solely because it’s a bit rude to leave the poor bar staff to deal with the aftermath of a sauce avalanche all over the club floor,” Barbi told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“I promise I cleaned it all up too!

“Tip your bartenders people, you never know what they might have to deal with.”

Trans people have faced escalated intimidation and violence over the last couple of weeks in this country thanks to buffoons like Posie Parker and their platformed hate speech.

If you’d like to join the Trans Day of Visibility protests, there are rallies in Melbourne (March 31) and Sydney (April 2). See you there!