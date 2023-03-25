After heeding Australia’s warning, thousands of Aucklanders showed up to protest anti-trans activist Posie Parker whose real name is Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull.

Parker rocked up to Albert Park in the centre of the city expecting to speak with her supporters. Instead, she was met by a bunch of LGBT+ community members and allies who wouldn’t tolerate a bar of her hatred spewing.

Counterprotestors have taken over the Albert Park Rotunda and Posie Parker didn’t get to say a single word. That’s us, Auckland. That’s us. pic.twitter.com/LZFmE7AZwu — Shaneel Lal 🧚🏻 (They/Them) (@shaneellall) March 24, 2023

Posie Parker and her supporters, including the racist domestic terror group Action Zealandia, have been totally driven out of her Auckland venue. We're having a trans rights rally instead lol pic.twitter.com/cVYu35ONUF — emmy rākete ⚫⚪🔴 (@cannibality) March 24, 2023

After realising the speech wouldn’t go ahead as planned (and having a jar of tomato sauce emptied onto her head), Parker was led to the Auckland Central Police Station.

According to local publication Stuff NZ, Parker is now considering cancelling her public appearance in Wellington, the nation’s capital.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Parker told the site, clearly desperate to paint herself as the victim and not the instigator.

“What a shameful day for New Zealand.”

“Maybe it’s time say “we can’t do it” [go to Wellington],” she said in a YouTube video while leaving the scene.

Per the NZ Herald, 500 members of the Destiny Church had gathered in support of Parker.

Some members were holding anti-trans signs which read “let our kids be kids” and “we represent fed-up families” which felt very déjà vu after witnessing the scenes at Melbourne’s protest last week.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau encouraged her electorate to follow Auckland’s lead and show up in protest.

The mayor predicted the Brit would likely “receive the same response from a community who are very protective of the trans community”.

“It would be great if the community really show visibly that they are allies, and that they care about our trans and rainbow whānau.”

According to NZ Herald columnist and pro-trans activist Shaneel Lal, Parker has decided to return to the UK and forgo her Wellington appearance.

BREAKING:



POSIE PARKER IS GOING BACK TO THE UK!



AUCKLAND SENT HER PACKING.



GO HOME NOSEY POSIE PARU PARKER. — Shaneel Lal 🧚🏻 (They/Them) (@shaneellall) March 25, 2023

Parker is yet to comment on whether she will be prematurely leaving New Zealand.

If you’d like to talk about the issues raised in this story, you can call the QLife LGBTI peer support hotline on 1800 184 527 or chat online.

QLife operates between 3pm and midnight daily.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.