A Woman Has Died & 2 People Hospitalised After Allegedly Consuming Mushroom Drink At Retreat

A woman has died and two people have been hospitalised after allegedly consuming a mushroom-based drink at a “holistic” health retreat in Victoria on Saturday.

The 53-year-old woman became ill and died shortly after noon at Soul Barn Creative Wellbeing Centre in Clunes, north of Ballarat. It’s been reported that an ambulance responded to a call that someone had suffered a cardiac arrest, per The Age.

Victoria Police are reportedly investigating the circumstances of the woman’s death, with The Age reporting a drink made of mushrooms was consumed at the retreat. However, officers have not ruled out other possible causes of the woman’s sudden illness.

A coroner is investigating the death of the woman, and will be preparing a report.

The two other people are being monitored in hospital, but details are yet to be revealed on their condition.

Soul Barn advertises itself as an “alternative and holistic health service” that promotes a connection to “nature” and offers private wellness retreats, sound healing ceremonies, psychic readings and meditation classes.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Soul Barn offers sound healing ceremonies, and hosts talks with psychics and mediums. Image: Instagram.

The alleged mushroom poisonings come just days after Health Victoria warned that poisonous mushrooms, including death cap mushrooms — the mushrooms responsible for the high-profile mushroom poisoning case last year — are sprouting in Victoria as the weather becomes wetter and cooler.

Death cap mushrooms can result in death, and cooking, peeling or drying the mushrooms does not make them safe to eat.

Anyone who has eaten mushrooms that may be poisonous should present themselves to a hospital immediately, and take the mushrooms with them so they can be identified.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Sound Barn for comment.