The Sole Survivor Of The Mushroom-Laced Meal That Killed 3 People Opened Up About His Heartache

Ian Wilkinson is the sole survivor of the infamous mushroom-laced meal that killed three members of his family — including his wife Heather — and left him in hospital for months. The meal was served by his nephew’s estranged wife Erin Patterson, who has since been charged with murder. Now, six months since the ordeal, Wilkinson has spoken publicly for the first time about what happened — and how heartbroken it has left him.

Wilkinson, who is a pastor, delivered a sermon in Korumburra Baptist Church on Sunday in which he tearfully told the congregation that the week which marked six months since his loved ones’ deaths, also marked his birthday and the anniversary of his marriage.

“At the start of the week it was six months since Heather and Gail and Don went to be with the Lord,” he said, per the Herald Sun.

“Friday was my birthday, turning 70.

“Yesterday was our 45th wedding anniversary, so it’s been a pretty big week but I am grateful for all that God has given me, what God has done through me.”

Pastor Wilkinson said that despite the heartache of these events, his faith in God remained steadfast.

“Let me encourage you to keep on going,” Pastor Wilkinson said in the emotional address.

“The way is sometimes hard, but God is good. He is with us.

“He promised never to leave or forsake us and I can say that is true.”

Erin Patterson was arrested and charged with murder after she cooked a meal that left four people hospitalised. Image: A Current Affair.

On July 30 of last year, four people were taken to hospital after having eaten a meal at Erin Patterson’s Leongatha home the day before.

Ian Wilkinson’s wife Heather, 66, her sister Gail Patterson (70), and Gail’s husband Don (70) all died in hospital. Ian was the only one to survive, and was released from hospital three months after he was admitted in critical condition, after which he continued to recover from home.

Erin Patterson, the ex-daughter-in-law of Gail and Don, cooked the meal which authorities believed included poisonous mushrooms.

She claimed in a statement to police that she didn’t know the mushrooms she cooked were poisonous and was devastated at the loss of her loved ones.

In November last year, Erin was arrested and has since been charged with three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

She will next appear in court in May.