Police Test Dehydrator Found At Local Tip As Part Of Suspected Mushroom Poisoning Investigation

Victoria Police are running forensic tests on a dehydrator found in a local tip in Gippsland as they investigate a suspected case of mushroom poisoning that has left three people dead and a fourth fighting for his life.

Gail and Don Patterson, who were both 70, as well as Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson, who was 66, died after eating a lunch which is suspected of being comprised of toxic wild mushrooms. Heather’s husband Ian, 68, also ate the lunch and remains in critical condition.

The family all suffered symptoms consistent with the eating death cap mushrooms: gastro-like illness, nausea, and stomach pain. Ian also suffered liver damage which is another symptom.

The lunch was prepared by Erin Patterson, the daughter-in-law of Gail and Don, who along with her children remained unharmed. Erin’s estranged husband and the Patterson’s son Simon was apparently meant to be at the lunch in Leongatha, 9 News reports, but cancelled at the last minute due to illness.

Homicide police are investigating the suspected mushroom poisoning, though have acknowledged the possibility that the whole thing was a tragic accident.

As part of the investigation, police are forensically testing a dehydrator found at Gippsland tip in Victoria, to see if it is linked to the deaths, reports The Age.

READ MORE The Vic Woman Who Served Her In-Laws The Poisonous Mushroom Lunch Has Spoken Out

Homicide squad Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said that despite the homicide investigation, police have not ruled out an accidental poisoning or “nefarious activity”. So basically, all options are being explored.

He also noted that so far it’s unclear whether Erin, who was the only adult not to get sick, even ate the lunch, or if it was even the lunch that had the mushrooms in it.

The Age also reported that Simon Patterson had a near-death experience last year after serious gut problems landed him in hospital for three weeks.

PEDESTRIAN.TV is not suggesting that Erin Patterson is guilty of any crime, only that the matter is being investigated.

Erin, who police named a suspect, tearfully told A Current Affair she was innocent and hadn’t tried to hurt anyone.

She insisted she had a good relationship with her in-laws and is devastated by their deaths.

Image: Getty Images / DeAgostini.