Police Are Investigating The Three Deaths Related To Mushrooms That Were Eaten In Victoria

Three people have died and another is in hospital after they ate mushrooms in Victoria’s southeast.

As reported by news.com.au, two women and two men got sick after eating lunch at home on July 29 and were all taken to the hospital the next day.

Both women died in hospital on Friday and one of the men passed away late Saturday.

The women are believed to be 66-year-old and 70-year-old sisters from Korumburra and the men are their husbands. The deceased man was 70 and the man who remains in hospital is a 68-year-old pastor.

Police and the Department of Health are investigating the incident, which happened in the Gippsland region’s Leongatha.

“The Department is aware of the situation and our investigations are ongoing,” a Department of Health spokesman confirmed, as per news.com.au.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the patients’ family for their loss.”



It is not yet known what type of mushroom was consumed.

“At this time the exact circumstances are still being established and it is not known if the matter is suspicious,” a police spokesperson said, as per news.com.au.

“The investigation into the incident remains ongoing and police will liaise with the Department of Health.”

As per 9News, police said that a search warrant was executed at a Leongatha residence.

“Detectives also interviewed a 48-year-old Leongatha woman who was released pending further enquiries,” police said, as per 9News.

Earlier this year, Victoria Health warned people away from picking mushrooms following weeks of wet weather. Last year, the NSW Poisons Information Centre reported a spike in people getting sick from eating foraged poisonous mushrooms.

“If not properly identified, mushrooms picked in the wild can make you very ill and could be lethal,” NSW Poison Information Centre senior poison information specialist Genevieve Adamo said in a statement at the time.

The Herald Sun reported that Korumburra Baptist Church held a service to pray for the two couples. At the service it was hear that all four of the victims thought they had gastro before being transferred to hospital where the toxins were discovered.

We hope the friends and families of those affected get the answers they need soon.

Image: Stuart Walmsley / Getty Images.