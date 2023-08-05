A Man Has Been Shot On A Melbourne Street In What Police Believe To Be A Targeted Attack

A 53-year-old man was shot dead while walking in Melbourne’s South Yarra last night with police believing that the incident was a targeted attack.

According to Herald Sun, the 53-year-old man who died on the way to the hospital is Mohammed Akbar Keshtiar.

The shooting happened on Almeida Crescent — in a laneway off Chapel Street’s retail strip — at around 11.40pm.

Crime Command Detective Superintendent Geri Porter confirmed that the victim lived in the suburb and had just been to the gym when multiple shots were fired at him.

Keshtiar was with another man at the time who escaped uninjured, who Porter said had been refusing to provide information to police.

“There was a man with the victim but he is not forthcoming with information,” Porter said.

Porter also said that police believe the shooting could be linked to a burnt car in Rowville today.

According to The Age, Keshtiar had previously been jailed more than 15 years over two crimes, one of which was an incident at Prahran’s Dome nightclub where he shot an employee in the thigh, and the other for attempted murder of a man and woman.

Police are combing through the crime scene where Keshtiar was shot for clues. The area near Chapel Street and Toorak Road has been sectioned off.

A resident of ILK apartments close to where the shooting was told Herald Sun they heard “five or six shots” while they were watching a movie. They also said, “There has been a lot of crime around in the area.”

Porter has asked for anyone with information to contact police and said there are no general safety risks for Victorians.

“I want to highlight that this wasn’t a random attack. We believe this was targeted,” Porter said.

“There are no concerns to the general community.”