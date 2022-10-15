The Syd Studio With A Dunny In Its Kitchen Is Back On The Market For $140pw More Than In 2020

There is a scourge on Australia’s rental market — yes, other than the black mould. It is landlords putting toilets in apartment kitchens. If I had a dollar for every time this happened… well, I’d have at least $3.

A Surry Hills studio with a handy bathroom in its kitchen is back on the market after it was listed in 2020. You may remember PEDESTRIAN.TV’s assessment of the rental o-poo-rtunity at the time.

In 2020, the studio was listed at $380 per week.

Now, it’s going for a whopping $520 per week — RIP those COVID rent reductions and shoutout to the cooked housing market I guess.

If you missed it the first time round, or perhaps you’re just desperate to be reminded of all the glorious rental opportunities Australia has to offer, here’s another glimpse of the kitchen-toilet-shower.

You would simply never be able to host a dinner party.

I love my friends so much, but I just don’t need to make eye contact with them as I drop a steaming big one while they try and watch Mindhunter on my couch.

How are things going in Sydney’s rental market?

Well, you can pay $520 per week for this ‘studio’ in Surry Hills.

According to the real estate listing, this is a “city chic pad”. There are so many words to describe this situation and chic is not one of them.

Data released in September of 2022 revealed Sydney rent prices have risen 23.7 per cent in the last twelve months. The median combined cost for houses and units at the time of the data’s publication was $666 a week. That number seems highly appropriate.

Rents across Australia also rose in the same period, with Brissy in second place. Its rents rose 22.2 per cent, Melbourne’s rose 19.3 per cent, Adelaide’s rose 18.6 per cent and Perth’s 15.6 per cent.

Cool! Love this!

And hey, it’s not just Sydney that has a shitting-in-a-glass-parallelogram problem.

You may remember the infamous North Adelaide apartment from June this year, which contained a stunning glass cube containing a shower and a toilet in the corner of its kitchen.

The Surry Hills glass rectangle is clearly the East Coast cousin of the North Adelaide glass cube. Renters, choose your fighter.