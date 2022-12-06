In good news for Sydney renters, rental bidding wars could soon be banned in NSW — a practice that’s already illegal in Victoria, Tasmania and Queensland.

If you’ve tried to rent in Sydney in the last two years, chances are most of the properties you’ve come across haven’t advertised a fixed rental price — meaning prospective tenants can offer to pay more money than listed for the rental in order to secure it.

This means that if a house is going for $600 a week in rent, someone can offer the real estate $650 (or even $700!) to make sure they’re the one who bags it, leaving those without extra cash priced out of the market.

It’s fkn rough out here, but it’s possible this could change.

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello has ordered an urgent review that looks into what other states did to curb bidding wars for rentals. Hopefully, once NSW’s specific needs are factored in, recommendations can be implemented and some action can be taken against the widespread practice.

“This is obviously an area where vulnerable people are exposed and needs reform,” he said per The Daily Telegraph.

“I have asked my agency to investigate and come back with recommendations.”

That being said, Dominello also mentioned the rights of landlords in these trying times, and said the issue was supply and demand, rather than “dodgy real estate agents” as suggested by 2GB’s Chris Smith.

“We know that landlords have also got competing interests, they’ve got interest repayments going up so they’re in a difficult situation but equally renters are in a difficult situation,” he said per Guardian Australia.

He then told 2GB: “That’s the heart of it. It’s supply and demand.

“If there was an avalanche of stock available you wouldn’t have these bidding wars.

Yeah, nah, except data from the 2021 census released in June this year revealed there were 1 million properties across Australia that *could* have been rented out but remained empty and untenanted. This isn't a supply and demand issue, we have heaps of housing — this is a case of landlords and developers hoarding said housing which inflates prices because tenants are fkn desperate and will pay what they must to avoid homelessness. Let's not beat around the bush, alright?

Shadow Minister for Water, Housing and Homelessness Rose Jackson condemned real estate agents who profit from rental bidding wars and called them out for being exploitative.

"It isn't fair that agents are encouraging that practice and taking advantage of people when we have these historically low vacancy rates and double digit rent increases," she said, per The Telegraph.

"Everyone who is participating in the rental market in Sydney right now knows that."

Guardian Australia found in an investigation in October this year that major real estate websites were listing disparities of $100 to $150 in rent for some in-demand properties.

If you’re thinking “no way people are paying $100 above the listed price, isn’t this a fkn bribe?”, think again. If four people share a house, it could easily be justified as only an extra $25 a week each. Which is better than not being housed at all.

The sentiment has been echoed by people online, after Sydney TikToker Sophia Kim (@sophiainsydney)called the rental market “brutal” and accused real estate agents of trying to drive competition for housing by creating bidding wars.

“I applied before inspection and offered $50-$75 over and three months of rent and it still took me a month to find somewhere,” one commenter wrote on the TikTok.

I myself had to deal with Sydney’s cooked real estate market in 2021. I spent nine months looking for four bedroom homes and increased my household’s rental budget from $700 to $850 a week with zero luck because we kept getting outbid. I gave up and moved out by myself into a small apartment.

Brutal indeed.