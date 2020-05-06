If you thought yesterday’s outrageous Sydney rental listing featuring a lovely, tastefully tiled bathroom and toilet situated within literal pissing distance of both the kitchen and the lounge area was hard to top, then boy have we got a hell of a surprise for you.

While yesterday’s $380 a week Surry Hills box may be a little beyond the budget of most people keen to drop trou and back one out while their Healthy Choice beef stroganoff slowly congeals in the microwave a foot-and-a-half away, a more budget-friendly option in Glebe has emerged for those people still keen to shit where they literally eat.

A studio flat on Mansfield St in Glebe, with ample access to both bus and light rail transport options, is currently going for an asking price of $285 per week.

The listing boasts the flat as a “good sized bachelor flat” with “functional kitchen, living room, and bathroom facilities,” that has “floorboards and high ceilings,” which is all well and good until you realise each of those selling points covers one wall of the same room.

You’ve really gotta hand it to them this time around: That’s an impressive use of interior space. In what other living situation could you take a standing piss while stirring a simmering pasta sauce? Who among hasn’t ever dreamed of being served hot pancakes – fresh off the pan – while showering? Imagine the time you could save if you could plan your outfit for the day by staring directly into your cupboard while taking a big honking poo?

In somewhat better news, the Glebe apartment has a slightly concealed lounge/bedroom area, meaning that – unlike its Surry Hills compatriot – the chances of copping a brown-eye while getting some shut eye are “marginal” as opposed to “virtually guaranteed.”

Keen to apply for your new dream home? You can chuck your name into the ring via the rental unit’s official listing here.

An opportunity this rare surely won’t last long, you’d reckon.