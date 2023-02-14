A police investigation has been launched after fucked footage emerged of a private school teacher allegedly swearing at and assaulting a teenage boy. What is going on with private schools?!?! Jokes, I’m not surprised.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon on a train heading to Belair, Adelaide. Video footage shows the St John’s Grammar School teacher becoming increasingly annoyed at a bunch of teenage boys with mountain bikes.

“Boys, if you think I’m not going to kick you off at the next station you’ve got another thing coming,” he can be heard shouting in the video.

“I’m not fucking around with you kids.”

The boys appear to look stunned as the unnamed teacher becomes increasingly pissed off, while a bystander tells the teacher one of the boys has a broken helmet. What this has to do with the story we don’t know, but clearly there was more to the altercation than it seems.

Then, alongside text that says “moments before disaster”, a slow-motion clip shows the teacher appearing to lunge at and shove one of the boys. WTF?!

It’s unclear what on earth happened to cause so much drama, though one of the students who filmed the whole thing admitted the boys were “swearing” at the teacher, per The Advertiser.

I mean, as grotty as that behaviour would be, you also expect adults to maintain their composure and not completely lose it at kids, right? Especially not in a public setting on a train.

SA Police is now investigating the altercation and said the teacher “allegedly assaulted a teenage boy and was verbally abusive towards him”.

St John’s Grammar School sent a letter home with students on Monday to let parents know about the issue and to reassure them the teacher had since been stood down.

“St John’s Grammar School has been made aware of an incident over the weekend which involved a longstanding teacher of the school,” the letter read, as reported by The Advertiser.

“The teacher has been stood down indefinitely until further notice, while the school conducts an initial investigation.”