An “elite” all-boys private school in Melbourne will investigate after student misconduct on a muck-up day left a teacher in hospital with a smashed face. There’s nothing all boys schools love more than making headlines.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday at Hawthorn’s Scotch College.

A spokesman from the school told The Age that “a member of staff and a student collided in the schoolyard” after a teacher moved to stop a bunch of Year 12 students dressed in hazmat suits who were reportedly running after young students. The minds of young men never cease to amaze.

“It is being investigated and support is being provided to the individuals involved,” the spokesman said.

“The safety and well-being of all members of our school community is of paramount importance.”

Although the hazmat suits are one of the only facts that remain clear. Per The Age, there have been “several differing reports” as to how the teacher became so violently injured.

In a statement to the publication, Independent Education Union Victoria Secretary Deb James called the occurrence a “deliberate act of violence.”

“It seems that a teacher who took reasonable steps to protect younger students from a large group of masked senior students has as a result been hospitalised with very serious head injuries, including broken bones in his face,” she said.

“They are awaiting communication from their employer about what steps will be taken to identify the culprits of this assault, protect the safety of staff and students and ensure that nothing like this ever happens again.

“This must be dealt with urgently and seriously by Scotch College.”

Earlier this year Scotch College terminated the contract of their new principal on his first day after damning misconduct allegations.

In September, Knox Grammar, a Sydney all-boys private school, made headlines for an absolutely abhorrent group chat which was uncovered by the Daily Telegraph.

To the Discord group, the boys shared anti-Semitic, racist, sexist and paedophilic messages with each other, most of which were “so graphic” the DT couldn’t even publish them.

Society has progressed past the need for all boys schools to exist. The things these young men think they can get away with is absurd.

And to think the yearly fees are $30,000??? For what???