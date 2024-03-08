Two Teens Charged For Allegedly Assaulting An Elderly Man Outside A Brisbane Westfield

Disturbing footage has been shared online of two teens allegedly assaulting an elderly man outside a Westfield shopping centre in Brisbane. Police have confirmed that two teenage boys have been charged for the incident.

The troubling video which has been shared online allegedly shows as two teenagers grab the elderly man, and throw repeated punches and kicks at him, causing him to fall to the ground. While grounded the teens allegedly hurled more punches at him, until an onlooker intervened.

The incident allegedly occurred outside of Westfield Carindale Shopping Centre on February 27, at what appears to be a bus stop.

The Courier Mail reported that after experiencing the attack at around 2:30PM the 69-year-old man was able to get onto a bus where he then called an ambulance and the police while bleeding from his head.

Police confirmed that after they drove the man to Princess Alexandra Hospital to receive treatment for the injuries he sustained, they then went to the Westfield and arrested the 16-year-old and 15-year-old boys.

Both teens were charged with one count each of serious assault to a person over 60, and the 15-year-old was also charged with stealing.

Comments on the “disgraceful” video shared pity for the elderly man.

“It’s just so disgraceful in so many ways. It’s a real concern that they thought they could do that. No empathy,” one person on Facebook.

It is not yet confirmed what sparked the confronting scene.

The 69-year-old has been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 15-year-old boy is expected to appear at Brisbane Children’s Court on March 12.