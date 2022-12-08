Six students were expelled from Waverley College, an all-boys Catholic private school in Sydney, after they allegedly engaged in fucked “hazing” activities with younger students. The last private school scandal that occurred was only on Wednesday.

According to an investigation into Sydney’s Waverley College by The Daily Telegraph, up to 16 students in Year Seven were violently belted and left with welts and bruises by students in Year Nine.

Some were reportedly locked in fire hydrant cupboards, forced to lick the shoes of other students, made to bark like dogs and filmed saying things like “I’m your bitch”. It is also alleged that some students were taken into rooms where there were no CCTV cameras and had swastikas drawn onto their wrists.

“What took place was unacceptable on every level,” said Waverley College Principal Graham Leddie in a statement.

“Some Year Seven students provoked some Year Nines by throwing some fruit and water at them during lunchtime.

“The Year Nines responded completely disproportionately to students who were two years younger than they were and it got out of hand.

“Most of the students that were attacked had nothing to do with provoking the Year Nines and were innocent victims. What started as some silly behaviour turned into assault and humiliation-type behaviours.”

Some parents are reportedly seeking legal advice over their son’s expulsion. Per The Daily Telegraph, Leddie maintains that he took “appropriate and direct action”.

One of the mothers of a Year Nine Waverley College student (who identified only as “Kate”) appeared on 2GB’s “Ben Fordham Live” with Ben Fordham on Thursday to suggest that the Year Seven students provoked their attackers and that the reporting was not “balanced”.

“I just wanted to make a point that there are two sides to the story. There is a bit of a history there,” she said.

“There are Year Sevens that have been tormenting and carrying on at the Year Nines and this was a little bit of a retaliation.

“You’re making up as if the Year Sevens … were sitting and suddenly launched upon (by) the Year Nines.”

Interesting take there, Kate.

Fordham wasn’t having a bar of it though and pointed out the severity of the Waverley College allegations.

“You’ve got a bunch of gutless wonders in Year Nine picking on kids a lot younger than them,” he said.

“Can you imagine being 13, going to school and having these boys two years older than you round up you, belt you with a belt, lock you inside a fire hydrant (cupboard) and make you lick shoes and bark like a dog?”

One father of a Year Seven student claimed that Waverley College Principal Graham Leddie reassured him the swastika drawing wasn’t anti-Semitic and expressed his wishes for the story to not become public.

“That just didn’t make sense,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

“They also said they had reached out to the Jewish community and assured them the behaviour was not racial.

“As we were leaving he also made a comment about how it would be terrible if this became public because it really was a good school.

“This isn’t something to be kept secret, it should be talked about so that we prevent it from happening again. The whole culture of cover-up is terrible.”

We’ve seen shit like this happen time and time again. For some reason, the principals of these fucked up schools would rather protect their school’s image than their students. Hell, we saw this happen not even a day ago. I’m so tired.