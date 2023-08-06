A Gold Coast Student’s Car Was Swallowed Up By A Big Ol’ Sinkhole, The Least Fun Type Of Hole

The car of an international student has been gobbled up by a sinkhole on the Gold Coast. Poor lady. This has got to be one of the most unlucky things to happen to a person (or even a car, for that matter).

Riina Haapala, a student from Finland who had been in Australia since 2016 came out of the gym at 4:30am to discover the road had completely cracked open beneath her vehicle.

The road in question was Short Street in the area of Southport, just in case anyone’s looking for a safe place to park their automobile…

“I couldn’t really believe what happened,” she said per the Gold Coast Bulletin.

“After five minutes I started crying. I don’t really know what to do now and who to contact.

“I have contacted council by emails as they advised and they have replied that they are assessing the situation and can’t respond or provide assistance at this point.”

Crikey. Our heart goes out to her.

Thankfully, there looks like there might be light at the end of the … sinkhole.

Chris Owen, a representative from the City of Gold Coast Council said there might be a way to pull some strings.

“We have insurance processes through council, so the owner is now working through it with our insurance people to sort through it,” he said per 7News.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank all customers, residents and visitors for their patience and assistance.”

Our fingers are toes are crossed for a happy ending for all involved in the catastrophe posed by this hole. No, not that kind of happy ending to do with a hole. Ew, yuck, stop.

We also pray that someone fills in this hole. A construction worker, hopefully. And with actual building materials. Not with like … another car.