Ever Wanted To Wash Your B-Hole With The Same Bidet Beyoncé Used? Well, Now’s Your Chance

Okay, let’s be honest with each other. This is a safe space. We’ve all exclaimed at one point in our lives that we’d like to be more like Beyoncé. Maybe it was during the era when girl-boss millennials would claim that Beyoncé had the same 24 hours as everyone else. Or maybe it was watching her slay alongside her daughter Blue Ivy during her recent Renaissance tour.



But now if you want to be more like Beyoncé, there’s a … uh … interesting way to finally create a link with the singing juggernaut.



Thanks to old mate Eric from Eric’s Architectural Salvage LA – a company that sells antique items from rich people’s homes – you can wash your bitties in the same bidet Beyoncé has potentially used.

Let that sink in. (Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur)

He’s managed to grab a bunch of stuff from Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s former rental and is slinging them for profit.



Getting your grimy mitts on their old bidet will set you back $3,527 AUD but thankfully, he’s selling some other goodies including French doors, exterior lights, and a big-ass arched metal door frame.



If you wanna have a geez at the items, click HERE.

According to TMZ, unique fixtures have been nabbed from a mansion that the Carters rented for a year. After they moved on to a bigger and better property, the owners of the luxe rental pad sold and did a complete renovation. Then, somehow, Eric got his hands on the discarded goods which he promptly put up on eBay.



If you’re the biggest buzzy bee in the Beyhive, you better head to Eric’s eBay account before someone else falls crazy in love with these random items and snags them before you do.



(Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur)