The Owner Of The Lost Phone W/ The Bonkers Lock Screen Has Been Located & He’s Shared His Story

The bloke who owned the phone with that list– which included having “three girls on [the] roster” — has revealed himself on Aussie radio. And yes, he explained why he wanted three gals.

To give ya the TL;DR: earlier this week, a Facebook post attempting to locate a lost phone’s owner went hyper-viral. The reason? The Android’s wallpaper was a notes screenshot of a list of goals, including “getting better at fighting” and “don’t get [a] haircut for three months”.

In the caption of the viral FB post, the user wrote: “Handed it into the booking office … Good luck on your goals.”

The list prompted many responses, with one person writing: “I’d be almost embarrassed to claim the lost phone … almost.”

The owner of the phone with the ~interesting~ list finally revealed himself on Friday morning on Aussie radio and honestly, that’s a bloody brave move.

Marco, a 19-year-old lad from Marrickville, joined the Fitzy and Wippa with Kate Richie show to speak out about his list and the meaning behind every single goal.

According to Marco, he lost his phone coming down the Perisher slope after it slipped from his zipper pocket.

“I actually had no idea so I think my zipper was like broken or I had a hole in my pocket. And I was coming down and then I realized I don’t have my phone,” he said.

“So I get my brother and then he rings it and then someone, some guy, picks up and [he] starts giggling a bit.”

“He said it’s at the office I go to the office pick it up and then this female gives it to me and she’s like smiling and I’m like ‘okay, I think nothing of it’. Five, six hours later this all happened.”

When Marco was asked about the “three girls on roster”, he replied that he was a “lover boy”. LOL, it’s giving major Drake vibes.

“Well to put it in perspective. I call myself like a lover boy so I got a lot of love. And like you know sharing is caring,” Marco told the trio.

He then went on to touch on the other goals on his “cringy” list, claiming that he’s halfway through to his goal for his weight and that he’s gone cold turkey on the durries for a week.

One of the main goals that had people scratching their heads was “don’t get haircut for three months”.

Marco explained that this goal was the “main reason” as to why he made the list.

“I got a haircut from this guy. I don’t have a particular barber because I work all across Sydney so I went to the shopping center and went and got a haircut,” he said.

“I was sitting in the chair and this guy starts pushing my hair back.

“He butchered me bad.”

Honestly, with that explanation, I totally understand that goal. As a Leo, my hair means soooo much to me, so if someone fucked over my hair, I wouldn’t touch it for a year.

Although his list is “cringy” — and believe me, I completely side-eyed that “the girls on roster” bit — I think his list is valid. After all, goals are kinda private and I definitely think Marco didn’t plan on going viral for this list.

Good on him for owning up to it and not making up some bullshit reason behind each thing.

With that being said, if I was a Marrickville girlie, I would steer clear of anyone named Marco.