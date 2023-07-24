A Bloke’s Lost Phone Is Going Viral & Let This Be A Reminder Not To Use Yr Goals As Wallpaper

There are many things to be lost while at the snow: a rogue ski, your lift pass, any hope of making it to the bottom of the mountain in one piece. The worst, however, seems to be your phone. Particularly one with a rather incriminating (or, at the very least, embarrassing) bucket list set as its wallpaper.

Unfortunately for one sad sack at NSW’s Perisher Ski Resort this weekend, the worst became reality.

Per news.com.au, another snow goer found the guest’s phone “halfway down” the mountain’s main run, Front Valley. Then, like all good Samaritans, they shared a pic of it on Facebook in a bid to find its owner.

“Handed it into the booking office,” they penned. “Good luck on your goals.”

Chivalry ain’t dead, people. But perhaps it is for the phone owner, who has a keen interest in having “3 girls on roster”.

This was just one of eight goals that were written in what appears to be an Android version of the Notes app, screenshot and set as the device’s wallpaper.

The aspirations include to “get jacked and be at 87 kgs”, “quit all nicotine”, “have $25,000 in bank account”, “have [a] motorbike” and “get good marks at uni”.

TBH, waving buh-bye to nicotine and aspiring to ace your uni exams are fairly admirable goals, but I am stumped at the more cooked dot points.

Umm…

Old mate also wants to “[get] better at fighting” and not “get a haircut for three months”.

And yep, I’m absolutely rolling at the thought of someone waking up, checking their phone and making the conscious decision for it not to be the day they get a haircut. Dream big.

According to news.com.au, the post was shared in the “Perisher Snow Lovers” Facebook group and, as you can imagine, people had thoughts about the bucket list.

“I’d be almost embarrassed to claim the lost phone … almost,” one user wrote.

“$25K and have 3 girls on roster lol tell him he’s dreaming,” another commented on the post.

A third suggested the ninth goal should be: “Zip phone in pocket so I don‘t lose it or otherwise I won’t have a way to check Perisher Snow Lovers to see if someone finds it, unveiling my life goals to the world.”

Good advice. BRB, taking notes.

Image: NBC/news.com.au via Facebook