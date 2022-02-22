Look up to the sky my friends. Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it a severe thunderstorm that will bring about power outages, flood warnings and a shift in the weather that we haven’t seen since La Niña? Personally, I feel like it’s a very big, cloudy bird but I’m more than happy to be proven wrong.

And here’s the part where I’m proven wrong. Our good friends at the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) have issued a severe thunderstorm warning for NSW and QLD. On top of this, they’ve also let us know that the entire east coast is fucked. Yes, that includes the eastern parts of Victoria. Prepare about three brollies because at least two of them are about to be flipped inside out more times than a twink on a Tuesday.

According to BoM, we can expect some heavy rainfall starting from right fkn now until this coming weekend, as the entire east coast goes for a swim. Hope you’ve practised your doggy paddle, mates.

A surface trough lying across eastern inland Australia will trigger showers and #thunderstorms through the week with the activity initially focussed across southern and central #Qld, eastern and northern #NSW and eastern #Vic. Latest forecasts: https://t.co/Da4owTSAwf pic.twitter.com/bC0Se0wzfD — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) February 21, 2022

And sure you may be thinking: “It’s just a little cloudy out today, nothing I can’t handle,” but you’d be wrong.

Check out this house in Sydney’s Glenmore Park which caught fire thanks to a lightning strike on Monday night. Although everyone from the home is safe, the house was reportedly unable to be saved and was completely destroyed.

So yeah, don’t think you’re stronger than this wild weather.

According to BoM, multiple areas in Sydney will now be facing intense rainfall (which could cause flash flooding), severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and other wild weather fuckeries.

Thank you to the NSW government all others involved for forcing so many people onto the M1 during a storm — ｡: *ﾟ✲ฺ nadene ｡: *ﾟ✲ฺ (@nadenetweets) February 21, 2022

Had my sheets hanging on the line when that storm hit 5 hours ago and it collected some hail. pic.twitter.com/kMPgifFupj — Eye of the Storm (@DMG63361581) February 21, 2022

Areas in NSW currently most affected by severe storms are suburbs in Metropolitan Sydney, Blue Mountains, Gosford, Hunter, Illawarra, the central coast, and parts of western Sydney. However, everyone else will definitely see the rain looming over their heads.

As for Queensland, well, almost every part of the damn state has the chance of a thunderstorm, while the Maranoa and Warrego regions could see severe thunderstorms whip in. Good luck out there!

⛈️ Another day with showers and thunderstorms forecast for broad areas of #QLDweather. Severe thunderstorms are possible for parts of the #MaranoaWarrego with heavy rain and damaging wind gusts the main risks. Any warnings issued here https://t.co/FBmpsInT9o pic.twitter.com/mPeXd46wEo — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 20, 2022

BoM warns that if you live on the eastern coast of Australia, and can see a storm coming, you should put away loose items in your backyard, avoid riding your bike or walking outside, unplug devices in the house and keep away from creeks and rivers.

Also, report all fallen power lines, avoid using your phone outside, move your car undercover and be sure not to go for a long drive in extremely wet areas.

Stay safe out there my Qld, NSW and Vic friends.