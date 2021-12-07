Good evening friends, I bet you’re wondering whether this current wave of gloomy weather is going to last all weekend. Would you believe me if I told you it was summer? It seems the only bad bitch having a hot girl summer in her new thong is La Niña, when it should fkn be me, I tell you what.

As always, my favourite pessimists, the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), have come through with a rather grim outlook for the weekend, and I know it feels like we’re always reporting bad weather incoming, but like, look at the damn sky. Does that shit look clear to you?

Apparently, a cloud band is coming through from the east, bringing some flash floods, frightening thunderstorms, and frantic “quick get the clothes off the line” yells from your housemates/mum.

Chances are if you live in NSW or QLD you’ve already experienced a brief armageddon-like lightning display, only for it to swiftly disappear. Well, expect the moody nature of the weather to continue well into the weekend, and if you’re in eastern VIC, expect it to visit around Friday/Saturday.

A cloudband and associated surface trough stretching from Qld to Vic is bringing the risk of severe thunderstorms across eastern NSW and inland Qld today. This may lead to flash flooding, damaging winds and small to large hail. pic.twitter.com/kn289U1iZU — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) December 7, 2021

“A slow-moving cloud bank can be seen extending from the tropics southwards across eastern Australia into Victoria with a number of thunderstorms already mobile,” said BoM Meteorologist Sarah Scully in a video posted to Twitter.

“Showers and storms are forecast to become more active.

“There is a risk of severe thunderstorm development today through the central and southern interior of Queensland and the northern interior of NSW with damaging winds, large hail or heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding.”

According to Scully and the smart folks at BoM, the cloud bank is going to slowly move from the eastern coast and into Victoria, bringing its big ol’ thunderstorms and Warragamba downpour.

You might be able to kick ass, but La Niña will always be out there waiting to kick yours.

Severe Weather Update: another wet week ahead for eastern Australia. Video current 3.00pm AEDT 6 December 2021. Know your weather. Know your risk. For the latest forecasts and warnings, go to our website https://t.co/IzdRQ9QwGp or the #BOMWeather app. pic.twitter.com/x3eCV255pj — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) December 6, 2021

As for the west coast of Australia, expect a heatwave. Yes, I know, it’s pretty ridiculous, but I don’t make the rules, I’m just the words guy.

Maybe y’all should also pack an umbrella. But for the scorching sun.

The #heatwave ????️ through the #Pilbara and #Kimberley this week, but with cooler conditions expected by the end of the week #Roebourne has had a record run of 6 days in a row over 45°C . #PortHedland has had a record run too with 6 days over 42°C More info: https://t.co/gMdIonjaKQ pic.twitter.com/PKVLSgL4cT — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) December 6, 2021

Well, friends, that’s the weather. As always, avoid treacherous journeys and dangerous roads, and stay safe out there. La Niña is a dangerous woman.