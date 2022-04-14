Over 14000 people have RSVPed for an Engadine Macca’s send-off for Prime Minister Scott Morrison if he shits the bed on election day. I may or may not be one of those people.

The Facebook event is titled “ScoMo’s Farewell Party” and will allegedly be held at Engadine Macca’s. As of publishing, nearly 2500 people plan to attend the “event” and roughly 12000 are interested.

According to the event description, “ScoMo’s Farewell Party” is a “celebration of the end of one of the most inept government’s in Australian History”.

Organisers are encouraging attendees to rock up in a Hawaiian shirt. It’s a fitting nod to one of Morrison biggest failures as a leader: ditching the country for a Hawaiian holiday when the nation was on fire.

Now, it likely is just a silly little teehee XD joke. But it’s pretty interesting all of these people have engaged with the event several weeks before the Federal Election on May 21st. Maybe that’s a testament to the cultural legacy of the Engadine Macca’s myth?

It’s a tale as old as time. The allegation that Morrison once shat himself in the carpark of Engadine Macca’s when the Cronulla Sharks lost the 1997 Super League Grand Final.

“It is the biggest urban myth ever. It’s complete and utter rubbish,” Morrison told known bastions of democracy Kyle and Jackie O in 2021.

Dan Illic‘s Aussie political comedy podcast A Rational Fear recently erected an ad poking fun at Morrison’s career and allegedly poopy past. The artwork was designed by James Hillier. It suggested that the shitty allegation that Morrison crapped a log in his car outside Engadine Macca’s was the last time he actually did something.

Morrison has denied it time and time again. But that hasn’t stopped the rumour from hanging around him like a stinky numero duo in your trousers. Or a permanent shit-stained pair of undies.