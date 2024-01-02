Schapelle Corby’s Comment Under David Warner’s Latest Instagram Post Has Me Wheezing

Schapelle Corby‘s cheeky comment on David Warner‘s Instagram post — where he pleaded for the return of his baggy green — has made Aussies across the nation howl.

I can’t believe I am saying this, but Corby has absolutely won the internet and we’ve only just started 2024.

Our cooked story begins with Aussie cricketer David Warner who is unfortunately having a rocky start to the new year. On January 2, the cricketer posted an emotional video on Instagram, calling for Qantas and the public to help him locate his baggy green after his backpack was taken out of his luggage during transit across Australia.

“Unfortunately this is my last resort to do this,” Warner began his video.

“A couple of days ago our bags got freighted via Qantas. We’ve gone through CCTV footage, they’ve got some blind spots apparently, we spoke to the Quay West Hotel who we absolutely trust and have gone through their cameras.

“No one has came through our rooms but unfortunately someone has taken my backpack out of my actual luggage which had my backpack and my girl’s presents in there.

“Inside this backpack was my baggy greens. It’s sentimental to me. It’s something that I would love to have back, in my hands, walking out there come this week.”

Warner went on to urge anyone with info to contact Cricket Australia or to contact him directly through social media. He also told the culprit that if they wanted the backpack he would give them a spare one and they “won’t get into trouble” if they returned his baggy green.

(Image source: Instagram / @davidwarner31) (Image source: Instagram / @davidwarner31)

Soon after Warner made his plea, Corby — the Aussie woman who spent nine years in Kerobokan Prison after she attempted to smuggle drugs into Bali via a boogie board bag — made a comment that made Aussies cackle across the nation.

“Qantas ! Well do I have a story for you,” Corby wrote.

SHE. DID. NOT.

Then again, this isn’t the first time Corby had (kinda) made light of her prison sentence. In 2017, she was making boogie board jokes on Instagram. Regardless, my jaw still dropped.

Folks who understood the cheeky comment quickly replied to Corby. One person labelled it a “God tier” comment and a bunch of others claimed she “won the internet”. Some punters tagged their friends to witness the comment.

Honestly, I feel so fucking bad for Warner but that comment had me crying.

(Image source: Instagram / @davidwarner31)

(Image source: Instagram / @davidwarner31)

Some punters took to X — formerly known as Twitter — to share their reactions to Corby’s out of pocket comment.

I don’t know what’s in the air right now, but ever since Australia moved into the new year, everything has been CHAOS.

Everyone in the Matildas is falling in love, that one Ocean Alley guy got caught stealing in New Zealand and now we have Schapelle Corby with one of the best one-liners in internet history.

2024 is going to be an interesting ride.